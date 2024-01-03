en English
South Africa

Mkhanyiseli Siwahla Reveals Why His Dream Move to Kaizer Chiefs Fell Through

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
In a revelation that has stirred the South African football fraternity, former Ajax Cape Town star, Mkhanyiseli Siwahla, has finally opened up about the collapse of his much-anticipated transfer to Kaizer Chiefs back in 2007. The move, which was highly anticipated by fans, and which would have seen Siwahla become the highest-paid player in the country, was aborted when Muhsin Ertugral, Siwahla’s former coach at Ajax and then head coach at Kaizer Chiefs, decided to sign Mandla Masango instead.

The Promise of a Dream Move

Siwahla, a crowd favorite at Ajax, had been in the sights of not just Chiefs, but also Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. His transfer to Chiefs had been so expected that he even received a personal call from Bobby Motaung, the club’s manager, who had promised to make him the highest-paid player in the country. Driven by his excitement to join the Chiefs, which he admits was his childhood dream, Siwahla did not even inquire about the salary details.

The Apology and the Aftermath

However, in a twist of events, Ertugral decided to sign Masango, who subsequently went on to win multiple titles with Chiefs. Ertugral later apologized to Siwahla after the decision. Despite the apology, Siwahla expressed his disappointment, stating that the move to Chiefs was a long-time dream. He even imagined the impact both he and Masango could have had on the team.

The Shattered Dream

Siwahla’s dream of joining Chiefs, however, remained just that – a dream. Though he accepted Ertugral’s apology, he could not shake off the feeling that a golden opportunity was lost. ‘The dream was shattered,’ Siwahla said, his voice echoing the sentiments of many a footballer who have seen their dreams thwarted by circumstances beyond their control. But as Siwahla knows too well, such is the nature of football – a game of dreams deferred, dreams achieved, and dreams shattered.

South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

