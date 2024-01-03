Mizzou Triumphs in New Year’s Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State

The University of Missouri, fondly known as Mizzou, etched its name in the annals of college football by securing a landmark victory in the New Year’s Six (NY6) bowl. This victory, their first in the College Football Playoff (CFP) era, came against the formidable Ohio State, marking a watershed moment in Mizzou’s football history.

Mizzou’s Statement Victory

The 14-3 triumph over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl was more than just a game. It was a testament to the resilience and prowess of Mizzou’s football program, signifying its return as a legitimate contender on the national gridiron. The game was an exhibition of defensive mastery, with Mizzou’s stalwart defense preventing Ohio State from even reaching their red zone. The offense, however, had its struggles until the last twenty minutes when they orchestrated two long, time-consuming drives to clinch the win.

A Milestone for Coach Drinkwitz

The victory not only bolstered Mizzou’s status but also signified a personal achievement for Coach Drinkwitz. His strategic acumen and leadership have been rewarded with a contract extension through 2028. The triumphant outcome demonstrated Missouri’s strong core for the upcoming 2024 season and their successful recruitment via the transfer portal.

Ohio State’s Lowest Point Total

The win held greater significance as it restricted Ohio State to their lowest point total in the Brian Day era, thus showcasing Mizzou’s defensive prowess.

Before the Box Score LIVE

Following this historic victory, Nate Edwards, Brandon Kiley, and Parker Gillam hosted a live episode of ‘Before the Box Score LIVE’ on YouTube. They offered insightful analysis of Missouri’s performance during the bowl game and reflected on the team’s overall progress throughout the 2023 season.

Supporting Mizzou’s Athletes

Engaging with the Community

