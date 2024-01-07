en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader

It was an action-packed evening at Saint Anselm College as both the women’s and men’s basketball teams squared off against their rivals, the Adelphi University team. The games, marked by outstanding individual performances and thrilling moments, ended in victory for the Saint Anselm women’s team and defeat for the men’s.

Liv Robless: The Game-Changer

In the women’s game, Saint Anselm’s Liv Robless stood out, proving her mettle near the foul line. Demonstrating an admirable level of patience and skill, she boldly drove to the basket to score a game-high of 25 points. Despite contact, she managed to score off the glass, contributing significantly to her team’s victory.

Gina Garcia: The Strategic Player

Not to be outdone, Gina Garcia also made her mark on the game. Her successful scoring after strategically executing a pump fake further bolstered Saint Anselm’s standing. Garcia’s performance, coupled with Robless’s stellar contribution, led their team to a triumphant conclusion with a final score of 68-61.

Sean McCarthy and Josh Morissette: Standouts Despite Defeat

On the men’s side, despite their loss, Saint Anselm players Sean McCarthy and Josh Morissette delivered standout performances. McCarthy showcased his agility and scoring prowess with a reverse layup, adding 24 points to Saint Anselm’s tally. Morissette, a sophomore who recently transferred to Saint Anselm from Watford, also made his presence felt. His successful three-pointer underscored his potential and impact on the team.

Despite these notable performances, the Saint Anselm men’s team could not secure a victory. The Adelphi men’s team showed their mettle in Manchester, coming away with a win and leaving Saint Anselm to regroup and strategize for their next encounter.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 seconds ago
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
In the bustling world of football, Chelsea Football Club has etched its name with a series of notable transfer windows, threading the line between spectacular successes and disappointments. The club has made some astute signings, bringing in players who’ve proven their mettle on the pitch and etched their names into Chelsea’s illustrious history. Conversely, there
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
Ellyse Perry: Marking a Milestone in Women's Cricket
9 mins ago
Ellyse Perry: Marking a Milestone in Women's Cricket
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
11 mins ago
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
1 min ago
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
5 mins ago
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
Winter Storm Watch Issued in Kansas: Heavy Snowfall Expected
7 mins ago
Winter Storm Watch Issued in Kansas: Heavy Snowfall Expected
Latest Headlines
World News
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
23 seconds
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
56 seconds
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
1 min
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
1 min
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
5 mins
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
5 mins
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
5 mins
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
6 mins
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
Art Retreat in Saint Lucia: A Therapeutic Escape for Seasonal Affective Disorder
6 mins
Art Retreat in Saint Lucia: A Therapeutic Escape for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app