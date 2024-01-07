Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader

It was an action-packed evening at Saint Anselm College as both the women’s and men’s basketball teams squared off against their rivals, the Adelphi University team. The games, marked by outstanding individual performances and thrilling moments, ended in victory for the Saint Anselm women’s team and defeat for the men’s.

Liv Robless: The Game-Changer

In the women’s game, Saint Anselm’s Liv Robless stood out, proving her mettle near the foul line. Demonstrating an admirable level of patience and skill, she boldly drove to the basket to score a game-high of 25 points. Despite contact, she managed to score off the glass, contributing significantly to her team’s victory.

Gina Garcia: The Strategic Player

Not to be outdone, Gina Garcia also made her mark on the game. Her successful scoring after strategically executing a pump fake further bolstered Saint Anselm’s standing. Garcia’s performance, coupled with Robless’s stellar contribution, led their team to a triumphant conclusion with a final score of 68-61.

Sean McCarthy and Josh Morissette: Standouts Despite Defeat

On the men’s side, despite their loss, Saint Anselm players Sean McCarthy and Josh Morissette delivered standout performances. McCarthy showcased his agility and scoring prowess with a reverse layup, adding 24 points to Saint Anselm’s tally. Morissette, a sophomore who recently transferred to Saint Anselm from Watford, also made his presence felt. His successful three-pointer underscored his potential and impact on the team.

Despite these notable performances, the Saint Anselm men’s team could not secure a victory. The Adelphi men’s team showed their mettle in Manchester, coming away with a win and leaving Saint Anselm to regroup and strategize for their next encounter.