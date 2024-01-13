Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games

In a series of high school boys basketball games, the outcomes varied as teams battled for victory. The Troy Trojans, despite their best efforts, were unable to secure a season sweep against Sidney, falling 55-44. The game was a close one that eventually unwound in Sidney’s favor in the later stages.

Troy Trojans vs Sidney

The game saw standout performances from Troy’s Kellen Miller and Brady O’Leary. Miller scored nine points in the second quarter, keeping Troy within a three-point gap at halftime. O’Leary, on the other hand, opened the final quarter with a 3-pointer, bringing Troy within six points of Sidney. However, Sidney’s A’Zon Steele, with a stellar performance of 22 points and six rebounds, led the scoring for his team. Despite Troy’s commendable 90 percent accuracy from the line, they were outscored by Sidney, who demonstrated a 46 percent accuracy from the floor.

Tippecanoe Dominates Greenville

In another game, the Tippecanoe boys basketball team demonstrated their dominance over Greenville. They put on a show in the second half, helping them maintain their lead in the MVL. Preston Zumwalt stood out for Tippecanoe, contributing significantly to the team’s victory.

Troubles for Piqua and Wins for Troy Christian and Miami East

The Piqua boys had a challenging game, with Mickey Anderson being a key player despite the loss. Troy Christian continued their successful season with a comfortable win over Bethel, with Parker Penrod shining on the court. Miami East also secured a victory, with Jacob Roeth delivering a strong performance.

Milton-Union, Bradford, and Lehman Catholic Face Defeats

Conversely, Milton-Union and Bradford both faced defeats in their games. Notable player for Milton-Union was Zach Lovin. Lehman Catholic also faced a loss after a disappointing third quarter against Northridge. Donovan O’Leary gave a significant effort, achieving a double-double in the process. The high school boys basketball games proved to be a roller coaster of victories, losses, and outstanding performances.