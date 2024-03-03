Mixed Outcomes for Mizzou Players at NFL Scouting Combine: Draft Stocks Impacted

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The NFL scouting combine, a critical juncture for college athletes transitioning to professional football, recently saw eight Missouri Tigers test their mettle. Despite high hopes, the performances were a mixed bag, casting uncertainty on their draft prospects.

Advertisment

Challenging Performances and Injuries

Darius Robinson, a standout at the Senior Bowl, faced difficulties in showcasing his athleticism, notably finishing last among defensive ends in the 40-yard dash and broad jump. Similarly, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., another potential first-round pick, was slowed down by a groin injury, compromising his combine workout. Running back Cody Schrader's participation was cut short due to a hamstring injury during his 40-yard dash attempt.

Shining Despite the Odds

Advertisment

In contrast, safety Jaylon Carlies emerged as one of Mizzou's top performers, posting impressive speed that could see him transition to linebacker in the NFL. Kris Abrams-Draine, another cornerback, delivered a respectable 40-yard dash time, showcasing his athletic ability. However, questions about his size persist in relation to his position at the next level.

Looking Toward Pro Day

For many of these athletes, Missouri's upcoming pro day on March 22 presents an opportunity for redemption. It's a chance to address combine shortcomings or missed events due to injury. As the draft approaches, these players aim to improve their stock and secure their professional futures.

The variable outcomes of the combine underscore the unpredictable nature of the draft process. While some may have seen their stock dip, others have opened doors to new possibilities. The road to the NFL is fraught with challenges, but for these Mizzou Tigers, determination and resilience remain key.