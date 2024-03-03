Mitchell Marlins Secure Third Place at State Tournament, Overcoming Oahe in a Thrilling 4-3 Victory

In an electrifying showcase of skill and determination, the Mitchell Marlins girls varsity hockey team clinched third place at the state tournament. With a compelling 4-3 win over Oahe, the team demonstrated resilience and teamwork at the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena in Watertown, S.D.

Early Setback and Strong Comeback

The game began with Mitchell trailing by two goals within the first seven minutes, putting their resolve to the test. However, the Marlins quickly regrouped, with Makenna Tronnes scoring a crucial power-play goal followed by Brynlee Sabers' game-tying goal, both before the first period concluded. This remarkable comeback set the stage for a fiercely contested match.

Decisive Third Period

After a scoreless second period, the Marlins took the lead early in the third with Reese Amick finding the back of the net, assisted by Sabers. Shortly after, Livaya Mimmack extended Mitchell's lead to 4-2, with Tristen Zimmer assisting. Oahe managed to narrow the gap to 4-3, but Mitchell's defense held firm, securing a well-deserved victory.

Strong Season Finish

Mitchell concluded their season with an impressive 11-5-1 record in South Dakota play, demonstrating their prowess and potential throughout the tournament. Goalie Eva Ramm's 13 saves were pivotal in Sunday's win, showcasing the depth of talent within the team. Despite a narrow loss in the semifinals, the Marlins' performance at the state tournament was a testament to their skill, teamwork, and resilience.

The Mitchell Marlins' triumph at the state tournament not only marks a significant achievement for the team but also sets a high standard for future competitions. Their ability to overcome early setbacks and emerge victorious speaks volumes about their character and determination. As the Marlins reflect on their successful season, their journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes and a reminder of the power of perseverance and teamwork.