Mitchell High School Gymnastics Team Triumphs at State Championship

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the Mitchell High School gymnastics team clinched the state championship title with a record-breaking score of 151.444 points. The triumph came after a nail-biting contest against Harrisburg, whom they edged out by a mere 1.4 points.

A Strategic Masterstroke

The pivotal moment of the championship arrived during the uneven bars event. Harley Goldammer, the team's senior and star performer, delivered a stellar performance, scoring an impressive 9.216. This score, combined with her 9.283 on the beam, significantly contributed to Mitchell's lead.

Coach Rew's strategic decision to have Goldammer compete last in the rotation proved instrumental in the team's success. This move allowed Goldammer to perform without the pressure of being the team's highest scorer, enabling her to focus solely on her routine.

Resilience and Determination

Despite typically being outperformed by Harrisburg in the floor exercise event, Mitchell managed to outscore their rivals this time. This feat underscored the team's ability to thrive under pressure, a testament to their resilience and determination.

The victory marked Mitchell High School's ninth Class AA state championship since 2007. For Goldammer, who has been part of the team since her freshman year, this win was the perfect culmination of her high school gymnastics career.

A Triumph of Team Spirit

Reflecting on their win, Goldammer credited the team's unity and hard work. "We've trained so hard for this," she said. "Everyone put in their best, and it paid off."

Coach Rew echoed Goldammer's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of teamwork. "It's not just about individual performances," he said. "Every member played a crucial role in our success."

As the Mitchell High School gymnastics team celebrated their well-deserved victory, their triumph served as a reminder that with resilience, determination, and teamwork, even the most formidable challenges can be overcome.

Their story is a testament to the power of unity and the indomitable spirit of athletes who push beyond their limits to achieve glory. Today, the Mitchell Kernels etched their names in the annals of high school gymnastics history, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and inspiration for future generations.