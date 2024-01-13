en English
Sports

Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST
On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Missouri Tigers are preparing their home court for a much-anticipated college basketball match against the South Carolina Gamecocks. This SEC contest is set to start at 3:30 PM ET, with the Tigers entering the game with an 8-7 record, 0-2 in the SEC, while the Gamecocks boast a 13-2 record and 1-1 in the conference.

Pre-Game Overview

The Tigers, despite their slight 1.5-point favoritism, have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games and a 4-6 record against the spread, with an average total of 149 points, 9 points higher than the listed total for this game. Their points-per-game average stands 1.4 points higher than their season’s average. On the flip side, South Carolina has an impressive 8-2 record in their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread and an average total of 140.2 points, slightly higher than the over/under for this clash. It’s worth noting that their points-per-game in these last 10 games is 1.8 points lower than their season average.

Points Scored and Defense

Missouri has proven to be a scoring powerhouse, averaging 76.0 points per game. South Carolina’s defense, though, allows only 63.7 points per game on average. However, the Gamecocks’ overall scoring average is slightly higher than the points that the Tigers usually allow per game. Both teams have hit the over 40% of the time in games with a set total.

Key Players and Betting Trends

Missouri’s Sean East and South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson Jr. are the players to keep an eye on during this matchup. Betting trends indicate that Missouri has struggled to cover the spread when favored, while South Carolina has had more success against the spread, especially when playing as an underdog. As the encounter looms, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating which team will rise to the occasion and seize the victory.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

