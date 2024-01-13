Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Missouri Tigers are preparing their home court for a much-anticipated college basketball match against the South Carolina Gamecocks. This SEC contest is set to start at 3:30 PM ET, with the Tigers entering the game with an 8-7 record, 0-2 in the SEC, while the Gamecocks boast a 13-2 record and 1-1 in the conference.

Pre-Game Overview

The Tigers, despite their slight 1.5-point favoritism, have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games and a 4-6 record against the spread, with an average total of 149 points, 9 points higher than the listed total for this game. Their points-per-game average stands 1.4 points higher than their season’s average. On the flip side, South Carolina has an impressive 8-2 record in their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread and an average total of 140.2 points, slightly higher than the over/under for this clash. It’s worth noting that their points-per-game in these last 10 games is 1.8 points lower than their season average.

Points Scored and Defense

Missouri has proven to be a scoring powerhouse, averaging 76.0 points per game. South Carolina’s defense, though, allows only 63.7 points per game on average. However, the Gamecocks’ overall scoring average is slightly higher than the points that the Tigers usually allow per game. Both teams have hit the over 40% of the time in games with a set total.

Key Players and Betting Trends

Missouri’s Sean East and South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson Jr. are the players to keep an eye on during this matchup. Betting trends indicate that Missouri has struggled to cover the spread when favored, while South Carolina has had more success against the spread, especially when playing as an underdog. As the encounter looms, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating which team will rise to the occasion and seize the victory.