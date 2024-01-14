Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller

In a pulse-racing overtime clash, the Missouri Tigers faltered against the South Carolina Gamecocks, resulting in a 71-69 loss. The high-stakes encounter unfolded at the Mizzou Arena, with Noah Carter’s final-minute three-pointer tying the game at 69. Despite this, the final triumph belonged to the Gamecocks as Jacobi Wright’s fadeaway jumper in the concluding 13 seconds nudged them ahead by two points.

A Nail-Biting Finish

The Tigers’ hopes of pushing the game into double-overtime were dashed as the buzzer sounded before they could score again. The game showcased Carter’s prowess as he spearheaded the Tigers’ efforts with 23 points. However, this wasn’t enough to secure a win against the Gamecocks, who were seeking redemption after a recent loss to Alabama.

Shooting Struggles

The Missouri Tigers grappled with their shooting throughout the game, particularly from the three-point line and the free-throw line. This factor played a significant role in the Tigers’ fifth consecutive loss against Power Six schools. Nevertheless, players like Tamar Bates and Sean East II reached double figures, and Jesus Carralero-Martin provided a much-needed spark off the bench.

Looking Ahead

Despite holding the lead for a significant portion of the second half, the Tigers lost their grip when South Carolina’s Ta’lon Cooper nailed a three-pointer, forcing the game into overtime. The Tigers struggled to reclaim the lead in overtime, culminating in their downfall. Looking ahead, the Tigers are set to face the reigning SEC champions, Alabama, on Tuesday, promising another high-octane matchup.