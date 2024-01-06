Missouri State Bears vs UIC Flames: A High-Stakes Women’s NCAA Basketball Clash

The Great Southern Bank Arena is set to host a riveting women’s NCAA basketball game this Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup will see the Missouri State Bears face off against the UIC Flames, with the action kicking off at 2:00 PM ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ or via live stream on Fubo.

Missouri State Bears: A Formidable Force

The Bears will be entering the court boasting an impressive 8-3 record. Their latest triumph over Valparaiso has further bolstered their confidence, with key performers like Indya Green and Lacy Stokes stepping up to the challenge. Despite a less favorable 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, and their average points per game being slightly less than what UIC usually allows, the Bears will be relying on their star players, including Stokes, Kennedy Taylor, and Green, to tip the game in their favor.

UIC Flames: Ready to Ignite

On the other end of the court, the Flames, with an 8-5 record, are fresh off a victory against Southern Illinois. UIC has been red-hot this season with an impressive 6-2-0 record against the spread and a scoring average that outpaces what Missouri State typically gives up to opponents. The Flames’ top performers, including Keke Rimmer, Jaida McCloud, Danyel Middleton, Makiyah Williams, and Dais’Ja Trotter, are all set to bring the heat in the upcoming game.

The Betting Landscape

For those with a stake in the game, the latest odds can be found with BetMGM. The stakes are high, with the series between Missouri State and UIC currently tied at 2-2. A win for the Bears would mark their sixth consecutive victory and their best start in conference play since the 2020-21 season. The outcome of this game will not only set the tone for the teams’ trajectories in the conference but also shift the betting trends for the season.