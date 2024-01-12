Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization

In a unique development in Missouri’s sports industry, major professional sports teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and soccer teams from both cities have launched a petition to bring the legalization of sports betting to the November ballot. The move aims to bypass the Missouri Senate, where related bills have struggled to progress.

Pushing Against Resistance

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision five years ago allowing states to legalize sports betting, Missouri continues to be one of the few states where it remains prohibited. The teams have undertaken the task of collecting signatures at sports events, with a target of approximately 180,000 by May to qualify for the ballot.

Proposed Initiative and Support

The proposed initiative seeks to authorize sports betting at Missouri’s 13 casinos and through mobile apps. A portion of the revenue generated would be dedicated to supporting education and problem gambling programs. The initiative has already garnered support from leading online companies DraftKings and FanDuel, each of which has donated $250,000. However, the Missouri Gaming Association has refrained from commenting on the initiative.

Linking Sports Wagering with Video Gaming Regulation

Senator Denny Hoskins has been advocating for sports wagering to be linked with the regulation of video gaming terminals, a topic that has stirred controversy. The legalization of sports betting could potentially generate an estimated $13 to $15 million in annual tax revenue for Missouri. If successful, this initiative could pave the way for a new era of legalized sports betting in the state, contributing to its economy and providing additional resources for education and problem gambling support.