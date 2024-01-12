en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization

In a unique development in Missouri’s sports industry, major professional sports teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and soccer teams from both cities have launched a petition to bring the legalization of sports betting to the November ballot. The move aims to bypass the Missouri Senate, where related bills have struggled to progress.

Pushing Against Resistance

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision five years ago allowing states to legalize sports betting, Missouri continues to be one of the few states where it remains prohibited. The teams have undertaken the task of collecting signatures at sports events, with a target of approximately 180,000 by May to qualify for the ballot.

Proposed Initiative and Support

The proposed initiative seeks to authorize sports betting at Missouri’s 13 casinos and through mobile apps. A portion of the revenue generated would be dedicated to supporting education and problem gambling programs. The initiative has already garnered support from leading online companies DraftKings and FanDuel, each of which has donated $250,000. However, the Missouri Gaming Association has refrained from commenting on the initiative.

Linking Sports Wagering with Video Gaming Regulation

Senator Denny Hoskins has been advocating for sports wagering to be linked with the regulation of video gaming terminals, a topic that has stirred controversy. The legalization of sports betting could potentially generate an estimated $13 to $15 million in annual tax revenue for Missouri. If successful, this initiative could pave the way for a new era of legalized sports betting in the state, contributing to its economy and providing additional resources for education and problem gambling support.

0
Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
25 mins ago
The Elder Scrolls 6: Paying Homage to the Dragonborn Legacy
Anticipation continues to mount for Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming release, The Elder Scrolls 6. The new title in the beloved RPG series is expected to make a significant departure from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, specifically with respect to the Dragonborn protagonist. While the Dragonborn may not be the central character of this new journey,
The Elder Scrolls 6: Paying Homage to the Dragonborn Legacy
From Kraft Cheese to Sonic Jungle: The Unlikely Origins of Crash Bandicoot's Iconic Music
2 hours ago
From Kraft Cheese to Sonic Jungle: The Unlikely Origins of Crash Bandicoot's Iconic Music
Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions
2 hours ago
Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions
Is CIA Kate Laswell the Next Operator in Call of Duty's MW3?
29 mins ago
Is CIA Kate Laswell the Next Operator in Call of Duty's MW3?
Portal 64: A 'Demake' Project Voluntarily Halted Over Potential Legal Concerns
50 mins ago
Portal 64: A 'Demake' Project Voluntarily Halted Over Potential Legal Concerns
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
2 hours ago
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
16 seconds
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
18 seconds
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
42 seconds
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
46 seconds
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
1 min
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
3 mins
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
3 mins
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
4 mins
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
4 mins
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app