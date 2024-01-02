Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball Team Triumphs Over Drury Panthers

Missouri Southern State University’s (MSSU) women’s basketball team showcased their dominance once again, securing an impressive 80-57 victory over the No. 18-ranked Drury Panthers. This win not only extends the Lions’ winning streak to five games but also marks their second triumph over a nationally ranked team within a few weeks. The previous victory was against the formidable No. 3-ranked Central Missouri team on December 14, 2023.

Unyielding Defense and Powerful Offense

From the onset of the match, the Lions exhibited a formidable defense, initiating the game with an 18-0 lead and maintaining control throughout. Their defense was particularly effective, holding Drury to its lowest point production of the season and dominating in various aspects of the game including turnovers, steals, and rebounds.

The offensive efforts were led by Kryslyn Jones, who scored a total of 18 points, with significant support from teammates Brandi Hudson and Katlin Hunnicutt. This robust offensive effort, combined with a powerful defense, held Drury to a modest 35.5% shooting percentage, while the Lions scorched the nets with a 47.1% shooting percentage.

Standout Performances

Despite the team’s strong performance, Drury’s standout player, Caitlynn Daniels, managed to score 29 points, accounting for more than half of her team’s total. However, her individual performance was not enough to overcome the cohesive and balanced game played by the Lions.

Looking Forward

The Lions are set to continue their challenging schedule, with matches against two more nationally ranked teams, No. 22 Pittsburg State and No. 16 Fort Hays State, early in 2024. Meanwhile, the Southern men’s basketball team is preparing to resume their season against PSU after a break since their last game on December 16, 2023.