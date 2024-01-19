Missouri Pitcher James Naile Joins KIA Tigers, Opens Spot on Cardinals' 40-Man Roster

Missouri-born right-handed pitcher, James Naile, has embarked on a new chapter in his professional baseball career. He recently inked a contract with the KIA Tigers for the upcoming 2024 season of the Korea Baseball Organization. This pivotal move was facilitated by the St. Louis Cardinals who transferred Naile's contract to the KIA Tigers for a cash sum of $250,000.

Opening the Door for New Opportunities

With Naile's transfer, the Cardinals have opened a spot on their 40-man roster. This strategic move potentially paves the way for the team to sign a major-league free agent. The Cardinals have been vocal about their intent to bolster their relief pitching arsenal, with free-agent right-handers such as Ryan Brasier and Phil Maton being in their sights.

Naile's Journey to the Majors

Naile, a native of Missouri, had a notable high school career and later played college baseball at Parkland Community College and the University of Alabama Birmingham. His professional journey began when he was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2015. The Cardinals signed him as a minor-league free agent in November 2021. Naile made his major-league debut on June 27, 2022, and since then, he has primarily served as a relief pitcher. In 2023, he made 10 appearances in the majors, recording an 8.80 ERA. In the minor leagues, he posted a 3.66 ERA in 2023 with 66 strikeouts in 59 innings.

Aiming for Career Revival Overseas

The move to the KIA Tigers comes after a challenging phase in Naile's career. Over the last two seasons with the Cardinals, he struggled with a 7.40 ERA and 1.89 WHIP. The journey to the Korean Baseball Organization signals a potential career revival for Naile, offering him the opportunity to redefine his performance in a new arena.