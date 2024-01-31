Missouri Football Set to Appoint Brian Early as New Defensive Line Coach

In a move aiming to bolster their defensive prowess, Missouri football is reportedly set to bring on board Brian Early as the new defensive line coach. The news, although not yet official, has been reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and confirmed by ESPN. Brian Early, a stalwart at the University of Houston, will be stepping into the shoes of Kevin Peoples, who recently joined LSU's coaching staff under Blake Baker.
Early's Proven Track Record
During his tenure with Houston since 2019, Early has carved a niche for himself in developing NFL-grade talent. He played an instrumental role in moulding players such as Logan Hall and Payton Turner, who have since been drafted by NFL teams. The 2023 season witnessed Early's coaching acumen in full bloom, as he guided two All-Big 12 defensive linemen, Nelson Ceaser and Jamaree Caldwell.
Early also demonstrated a keen eye for talent in junior college recruiting, aiding in the acquisition of players like Tank Dell, who was subsequently drafted by the Houston Texans. This knack for spotting and nurturing talent has been a hallmark of Early's career, making him a valuable addition to any coaching staff.
Early's Journey So Far
Prior to his stint at Houston, Early was part of the coaching team at Arkansas State, where he contributed significantly to their defensive success and conference titles. His coaching career spans various colleges, as well as high school teams in Arkansas, a testament to his adaptability and understanding of the game at different levels.
What This Means for Missouri
Brian Early's expected arrival at Missouri comes at a time when the team is looking to bolster its defensive line. Early's experience and proven track record could provide the much-needed impetus to the team's defensive strategies. He will be joining a reconstructed staff that had an impressive 11-2 run in the 2023 season. With the new team and a fresh season on the horizon, Early's expertise will be a crucial factor in shaping Missouri's defensive future.