Missouri Family's LED Light Show Radiates Support for Chiefs' Super Bowl Run

Imbued with the spirit of celebration, the Meythaler family in Gladstone, Missouri has created a spectacular LED light show to honor the Kansas City Chiefs' sublime postseason performance. Turning their Christmas lights into an immersive experience, the family has programmed 15,000 LED lights to synchronize with a playlist of four songs, creating a sensation reminiscent of a rollicking tailgate at Arrowhead Stadium.

Lighting up the Chiefs' Triumphs

At the heart of the Meythaler's unique tribute is a blend of technology and passion. The meticulously planned light show is controlled by a computer program and runs for four hours each night. The playlist includes 'Red Kingdom' by Tech N9ne, 'Run it Back' by Blaine Howard, 'Champion' by Carrie Underwood, and the iconic Tomahawk Chop. This remarkable display is testament to the family's creative devotion to the Chiefs and their Super Bowl bid.

A Magnet for the Community

The radiant spectacle has been attracting visitors from across the metro since it was first introduced in 2020. The family's home, located in the 4200 Block of NE 60th Court in Kansas City, is open to visitors from 6pm to 10pm throughout Super Bowl week. The light show has not only become a local attraction, but also a beacon of community spirit, reflecting shared excitement and support for the Chiefs' Super Bowl run.

LED Efficiency: A Bright Idea

Despite the grand scale of the display, the Meythaler family reports that the use of LED lights keep their electric bill only marginally higher. This energy efficiency adds another layer of brilliance to their tribute, demonstrating that grand gestures of support can be both sustainable and impactful. The light show will continue through the week of the Super Bowl, with plans to extend it if the Chiefs clinch the coveted trophy.