Sports

Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports

A new chapter begins in the outdoor haven of Missoula. Known for its breathtaking landscapes and adventure-filled opportunities, the city has welcomed a remarkable addition that promotes inclusivity. The Missoula Adaptive Recreation & Sports (MARS), a nonprofit organization launched in 2023, is set to break down barriers and offer recreational activities to locals with disabilities.

Expanding Accessibility

Before the establishment of MARS, individuals with disabilities in Missoula had limited options for adaptive sports. They had to travel to places like Whitefish, Bozeman, Helena, or Spokane to participate in adaptive programs. MARS, born out of the collective efforts of a dedicated group of community members, seeks to change this scenario by bringing these opportunities closer to home.

New Horizons of Adventure

Starting from 2024, MARS plans to offer a diverse range of activities including adaptive Nordic skiing, sled hockey, rafting, and cycling. The organization’s philosophy revolves around starting small to ensure the quality of their programs, but they have grand plans for expansion. Future offerings are set to include adaptive fishing, hiking, mountain biking, wheelchair basketball, downhill skiing, and water sports. Eager to cater to the desires of the participants, MARS remains open to suggestions and new ideas.

Joining the MARS Journey

For those interested in participating in these programs or seeking additional information, MARS encourages them to reach out via email or their online link. This initiative not only reflects the spirit of inclusivity but also adds to Missoula’s reputation as an outdoor adventure hub.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

