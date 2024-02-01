Mississippi State Soccer Star Kennedy White Signs with Győri ETO FC

Kennedy White, a standout forward from Mississippi State University, has inked a significant deal in her soccer career by officially signing with Győri ETO FC. This move not only marks a milestone in her burgeoning career but also underscores the rising global recognition and influence of women's soccer.

Kennedy White: A Rising Star

White, a graduate student from Canton, Michigan, has been a key player for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Her stellar performance on the pitch has earned her numerous accolades, the most notable being her name on the Hermann Trophy Watchlist—a recognition not previously achieved by any MSU player. Her skills were key in propelling MSU to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history, particularly during the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 against No. 14 Brown, where she assisted on the game-winning goal. In her final season of collegiate eligibility, White was also named the 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year, made the 2022 First Team All-MAC, scored 12 goals, provided two assists, and accumulated 26 points.

Győri ETO FC: A Promising Future

Her signing with Győri ETO FC, a club that has clinched the Hungarian League title four times and is currently ranked No. 2 in the NB II league, speaks volumes about her individual achievements. Furthermore, it signals a promising future for her professional soccer career. The club's strong history and current ranking bode well for her growth and development in the coming years.

Implications for Women's Soccer

White's commitment to Győri ETO FC extends beyond her personal career. It is also seen as a positive contribution to the growth of women's soccer internationally. Her move is expected to shine a light on the potential that Mississippi State soccer has in nurturing talent and could serve as a pivotal stepping stone in her soccer career.