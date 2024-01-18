Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers: Women's NCAA Basketball Showdown

In a much-anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball matchup, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to host the Tennessee Volunteers at Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The Bulldogs, with an impressive 15-4 record, will take on the Volunteers, who currently hold a 10-6 record, in a game that promises to be a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and determination.

Pre-Game Analysis

The Bulldogs enter this game on the back of a home victory over Ole Miss, with a score of 69-57. Standout performances from Jessika Carter and Lauren Park-Lane underscored their dominance in the game, bolstering the team's confidence as they approach the upcoming matchup. The Volunteers, however, are looking to bounce back from an away loss to Texas A&M, falling 71-56, despite commendable performances from Sara Puckett and Jewel Spear.

Statistical Overview

The Bulldogs boast an against-the-spread (ATS) record of 6-8-0, with the Volunteers trailing at an ATS record of 3-9-0. An analysis of the teams' scoring averages reveals a close match, with Mississippi State averaging 76.9 points per game, marginally lower than Tennessee's average of 77.7. Despite this, the Bulldogs hold the upper hand defensively, conceding only 59.4 points per game as compared to the Volunteers' 71.3.

Key Players to Watch

For the Bulldogs, key players include Jerkaila Jordan, Jessika Carter, Lauren Park-Lane, Debreasha Powe, and Erynn Barnum. On the Volunteers' side, top performers to keep an eye on are Sara Puckett, Jewel Spear, Jasmine Powell, Karoline Striplin, and Rickea Jackson. The game, initially scheduled for 6:00 PM ET, has been pushed forward to 5:00 PM ET due to inclement weather. Fans can tune in to SECN to watch the game or stream it on Fubo.