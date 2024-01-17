Mississauga to Unveil New Ice Skating Loop at Port Credit Memorial Park

Mississauga, a vibrant city in Ontario, Canada, is all set to unveil a new recreational attraction - a 210-metre ice skating loop at Port Credit Memorial Park. This eagerly awaited addition, which was initially slated for a December 2023 opening, will have a soft launch on January 19, 2024. The grand spectacle of the official opening is scheduled for February 17, 2024, promising to serve as a significant winter event in the city.

Port Credit Memorial Park Skating Trail: An Exhilarating Winter Experience

Offering a diverse range of winter sports, Mississauga is already a favourite destination for lovers of skating, tobogganing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and winter walks. The city provides indoor and outdoor skating options, including the soon-to-be-launched Port Credit Skating Loop. The new trail, which will be free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., will not just be a skating rink. It will also serve as a hub for festivities, performances, and community engagement.

Official Grand Opening: A Celebration of Community and Winter Sports

The official grand opening, scheduled for February 17, will be an extravaganza featuring performances, demonstrations, ice sculptures, children's activities, music, food, and skate rentals. The event aims to bring together the community and celebrate the spirit of winter sports. Moreover, the opening coincides with various notable updates, such as the Dixie Outlet Mall site redevelopment and the 50th Anniversary Anthem Contest.

A Sustainable Recreational Initiative

The 3.5-metre-wide trail will not only be a winter attraction but will also serve as a walking path during warmer months. To ensure the sustainability of the ice rink in winter, the city plans to utilize a glycol cooling system. This system will help maintain the ice despite the fluctuating temperatures, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for skaters. In addition to promoting winter sports, the city continues its efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of walking on frozen natural bodies of water, emphasizing other activities to stay active and healthy during winter.