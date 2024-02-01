Misinformation Ignites Transphobic Backlash in Women's Rugby: A Case Study

The social media universe was recently set ablaze by a misleading post involving a video from a 2022 women's rugby league match. The post, shared by a man claiming to be a journalist, David Atherton, falsely suggested that a transgender woman was demonstrating why such individuals should not participate in women's sports. This erroneous narrative triggered a wave of bigoted and sexist sentiments across the platform formerly known as Twitter, with the video amassing an alarming 1.6 million views.

The Truth Behind the Misleading Post

The subject of the contentious video is not a transgender woman, but Joanne Lagona, a biological female and fullback for the Papua New Guinea national team. The video features Lagona executing a heavy tackle, a common occurrence in the world of rugby. However, Atherton's deceptive caption spun a false tale, provoking a transphobic backlash that the player and her team had to endure.

Young Journalist Takes a Stand

Aidan Edgecomb, a 16-year-old Australian journalist, took to the platform to voice his criticism of Atherton's post and the ensuing transphobic comments. He pointed out the harm such misinformation causes, not only to the innocent individuals targeted but to the larger discourse surrounding the participation of transgender individuals in sports.

Social Media Platform's Response

In response to the controversy, the social media platform took corrective action by appending a community note to the original post. This note clarified that Lagona is a biological female and has been representing Papua New Guinea in women's rugby for years. It also highlighted that the International Rugby League does not permit transgender women to participate in women's rugby matches, further debunking Atherton's misleading assertion.

Despite this course correction, the original post continued to draw substantial attention, dwarfing the reach of the rebuttal. This incident underscores the power and potential dangers of misinformation on social media platforms, and the significant work that remains in combating such harmful narratives.