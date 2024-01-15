Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal

As the college football world braces for a seismic shift in the landscape, Mishael Powell, a starting defensive back for the Washington Huskies, has signaled his intent to play elsewhere in the 2024 season. The decision comes in the wake of the Huskies’ head coach, Kalen DeBoer, accepting the head coaching role for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mishael Powell’s Stellar Career with the Huskies

Since joining the team in 2019, Powell has showcased his prowess in 36 games, taking advantage of a redshirt year in 2019 and an additional COVID-19 eligibility exemption. The former walk-on leaves a significant legacy at the University of Washington, tallying 92 tackles, nine deflections, three interceptions—one returned for a touchdown—a forced fumble, and a career-best six deflections in 2023. With one season of eligibility remaining, his next team stands to gain a seasoned and ambitious player.

Coaching Changes Stirring Up the Transfer Portal

The recent coaching carousel in college football has left players and programs assessing their options. Washington, Alabama, and Arizona have seen notable changes in their coaching staff, inevitably influencing player movements in the transfer portal. The University of Southern California (USC), under the leadership of head coach Lincoln Riley, is expected to be an active participant in this reshuffling.

USC’s Potential Acquisition

While USC has not formally extended an offer to Powell, the anticipation is palpable. The Trojans are likely to make their move within the week, looking to bolster their roster with top talent from programs adjusting to new leadership. As the 2024 season looms, USC’s pursuit of Powell could mark a pivotal moment in their quest for dominance.