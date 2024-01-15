en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal

As the college football world braces for a seismic shift in the landscape, Mishael Powell, a starting defensive back for the Washington Huskies, has signaled his intent to play elsewhere in the 2024 season. The decision comes in the wake of the Huskies’ head coach, Kalen DeBoer, accepting the head coaching role for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mishael Powell’s Stellar Career with the Huskies

Since joining the team in 2019, Powell has showcased his prowess in 36 games, taking advantage of a redshirt year in 2019 and an additional COVID-19 eligibility exemption. The former walk-on leaves a significant legacy at the University of Washington, tallying 92 tackles, nine deflections, three interceptions—one returned for a touchdown—a forced fumble, and a career-best six deflections in 2023. With one season of eligibility remaining, his next team stands to gain a seasoned and ambitious player.

Coaching Changes Stirring Up the Transfer Portal

The recent coaching carousel in college football has left players and programs assessing their options. Washington, Alabama, and Arizona have seen notable changes in their coaching staff, inevitably influencing player movements in the transfer portal. The University of Southern California (USC), under the leadership of head coach Lincoln Riley, is expected to be an active participant in this reshuffling.

USC’s Potential Acquisition

While USC has not formally extended an offer to Powell, the anticipation is palpable. The Trojans are likely to make their move within the week, looking to bolster their roster with top talent from programs adjusting to new leadership. As the 2024 season looms, USC’s pursuit of Powell could mark a pivotal moment in their quest for dominance.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
17 seconds ago
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
As the new year unfolds, the world of sports prepares itself for another thrilling chapter of competition and spirit. The calendar for the next two days is brimming with a diverse array of sporting events, spanning basketball, soccer and college women’s tennis, all set to enthrall fans across different leagues and divisions. Today’s Basketball and
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
Alfie Kilgour Renews Contract with Mansfield Town Amidst Injury Recovery
1 min ago
Alfie Kilgour Renews Contract with Mansfield Town Amidst Injury Recovery
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
5 mins ago
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
30 seconds ago
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
50 seconds ago
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
1 min ago
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
18 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
31 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
35 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
48 seconds
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
51 seconds
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
52 seconds
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
1 min
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations
Alfie Kilgour Renews Contract with Mansfield Town Amidst Injury Recovery
1 min
Alfie Kilgour Renews Contract with Mansfield Town Amidst Injury Recovery
The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana's Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport
2 mins
The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana's Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app