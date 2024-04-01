Mirabai Chanu Secures Nearly Certain Paris Olympics 2024 Berth with Third Place in IWF World Cup

Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu has all but secured her spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics after an impressive third-place finish in the women's 49kg Group B event at the IWF World Cup in Thailand. Despite coming off a six-month injury hiatus, Chanu lifted a total of 184kg (81kg in snatch and 103kg in clean and jerk), marking a significant milestone in her recovery and Olympic qualification journey.

Overcoming Challenges

Chanu's performance in Thailand was not just about securing a spot for the Paris Olympics; it was a testament to her resilience and determination. After suffering from hip tendonitis at the Asian Games six months prior, Chanu's return to competition was highly anticipated. Under the guidance of chief coach Vijay Sharma, she focused on regaining confidence and assessing her physical progress rather than the qualification, which she had already secured by participating in the required number of qualifying events. Despite not achieving her personal bests, Chanu's successful lifts demonstrated her potential to perform at the highest level once fully recovered.

Strategic Preparation for Paris

With her eyes set firmly on the Paris Olympics, Chanu and her coaching team are now focused on peaking at the right time. The qualification period for weightlifting concludes on April 28, after which the official list of qualifiers will be announced by the IWF. As the current second-ranked athlete in the women's 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking, Chanu's qualification seems almost certain. However, the competition in Paris will be fierce, with opponents in the A category lifting significantly higher totals. Chanu's journey to Paris involves not just physical preparation but also strategic planning to bridge the gap with her competitors.

A Beacon of Hope

