Mirabai Chanu Eyes Paris Olympics Berth at IWF World Cup After Injury Hiatus

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist lifter Mirabai Chanu is poised to return to the competitive arena at the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, marking a significant step in her journey to secure a spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Following a six-month hiatus due to hip tendonitis, Chanu's participation is not just a comeback but a strategic move to confirm her qualification for Paris. Ranked second in the women's 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking, she has met the qualification criteria, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in her career.

Advertisment

Overcoming Challenges

Chanu's journey to the World Cup has been fraught with challenges, notably her battle with hip tendonitis, which sidelined her for half a year. Despite these setbacks, her resilience shines through as she prepares to compete in Phuket. Her ranking and prior achievements have virtually secured her spot for Paris, but her appearance at the World Cup is a mandatory step under the 2024 Olympics qualification rules. This event will not only test her readiness but also offer a glimpse into her recovery and current form.

Strategic Comeback

Advertisment

With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Chanu's strategy is clear. Her coach, Vijay Sharma, emphasizes a cautious approach, focusing on her long-term performance rather than immediate gains. This mindset reflects a mature understanding of the athlete's journey, recognizing the importance of peaking at the right time. Chanu's entry weight of 185kg, while below her personal best, is a strategic choice, reflecting a focus on gradual improvement and minimizing the risk of re-injury.

Looking Ahead

As Chanu steps onto the platform in Phuket, her performance will be closely watched by fans and competitors alike. This event is more than just a qualifier; it's a testament to her determination and a preview of what to expect in Paris. While she may not be in medal contention this time, her presence is a significant step towards her ultimate goal: the Paris Olympics. With the support of her coach and the nation, Chanu is not just competing for qualification but for her place in Olympic history.