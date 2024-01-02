en English
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games

In the rapidly evolving world of girls basketball, the Metro Top 10 rankings currently bear the dominance of league teams, with the unbeaten Minnetonka gracing the number one spot boasting a 9-0 record. As we stride into the new year, the basketball court is bracing itself for a series of power-packed games, with Minnetonka preparing to face the challenging Lake Conference schedule.

Minnetonka to Face Top-Ranked Teams

Minnetonka’s journey ahead is lined with matches against other teams who have managed to secure their place in the top ranks. This includes No. 2 Hopkins, No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville, No. 6 Eden Prairie, and No. 8 Wayzata. These games are not just about winning but also about proving their mettle against the best in the field.

Hopkins’ Notable Victory Over Providence Academy

The recent victory of Hopkins over No. 4 Providence Academy is worthy of mention. With a score of 80-73, Hopkins carved their victory, largely thanks to the efforts of senior guard Liv McGill, a Florida recruit, who scored a staggering 36 points. In response, Providence Academy’s sophomore guard Maddyn Greenway demonstrated her prowess by scoring an impressive 32 points.

Aiming for Recovery

Other top 10 teams like No. 5 Maple Grove, No. 9 Lakeville North, and No. 10 Chaska are on the path of recovery, aiming to bounce back from the losses they sustained during the holiday season. The losses, though a setback, have only fueled their determination to regain their ground and demonstrate their skills in the upcoming matches.

Rosemount vs Prior Lake: A Game to Watch

One of the most anticipated games to watch out for is between No. 7 Rosemount and Prior Lake. Rosemount, currently on a six-game winning streak, will face Prior Lake, a team with a deceiving 4-7 record. Despite their record, Prior Lake has shown their potential by recently defeating No. 5 Maple Grove. They also have a history of evenly splitting wins with Rosemount in the previous season, making the upcoming game a riveting watch for basketball enthusiasts.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

