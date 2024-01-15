Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin Back in Play as Marc-Andre Fleury Eyes NHL Milestone

In a momentous turn for the Minnesota Wild, veteran defenseman Jonas Brodin made his return to the ice during Monday evening's game against the New York Islanders. This marked his first game since December 8, following an injury that saw him sidelined for 17 matches. Brodin's injury was the result of a forceful shove into the end boards by Evander Kane, causing damage to his right arm/hand.

Brodin: A Key Figure Returns

Wild's coach John Hynes voiced his contentment at having Brodin, a critical team member, back in the lineup. Brodin's return is a significant boost for the Wild, particularly given his role as a seasoned defenseman. His absence was felt acutely during the 17 games he missed, and his return is anticipated to fortify the team's defense.

Spurgeon: The Absent Captain

While Brodin returns, team captain Jared Spurgeon continues his stint on the injured reserve. He has been out since a preseason game on October 5 due to an upper body injury, later compounded by subsequent lower body injuries. To date, Spurgeon has missed a total of 26 games for the season. Coach Hynes, however, did not provide an update on Spurgeon's condition, leaving fans and teammates in suspense.

Fleury: A Milestone on the Horizon

In other news, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was poised to start in the net for the Wild, inching closer to a career milestone. Fleury is on the verge of surpassing Patrick Roy for second place on the career wins list for an NHL goalie, an accomplishment that would further cement his place in hockey history.