NFL

Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers’ Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers’ Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule

The Minnesota Vikings’ journey through the NFL season ended in a bittersweet 30-20 defeat to the Detroit Lions, cementing their position as third in the NFC North division. This pivotal outcome not only concluded their season but also set the stage for their 2024 opponents, marking the next chapter in the Vikings’ journey.

2024 Season: A Glance at the Opposition

The Vikings’ 2024 season will see them clashing with third-place teams from the NFC South, NFC East, and AFC East. These include the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and notably, the New York Jets. The Jets’ roster boasts the highly regarded quarterback Aaron Rodgers, fresh off his recovery from an Achilles injury, adding an intriguing twist to the upcoming season.

Home Turf Battles: U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings’ home games present a challenging lineup of adversaries for 2024. Matchups against the Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Falcons, and Jets will unfold within the echoing walls of the U.S. Bank Stadium. Interestingly, one of the nine home games could find itself being played on an international stage, in accordance with the Vikings’ stadium lease that allows three international games within its first 15 years. The Vikings have utilized this provision only once, in 2013, leaving the door open for a possible international showcase in the coming season.

Road Trips: Confrontations Beyond Home Ground

Away games will propel the Vikings into foreign territories, starting with the Los Angeles Rams’ den, where current Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell previously honed his skills. Further travels will pit them against teams in Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Seattle, Tennessee, Jacksonville, and New York, where they will face off against the Giants. These away games will undoubtedly test the Vikings’ resilience and determination.

The Challenge Ahead: 2024 Schedule Highlights

The Vikings’ 2024 season schedule features clashes against five teams that made the playoffs the previous year: the Lions, Packers, Texans, 49ers, and Rams. These games promise to be epic contests, with the Vikings striving to prove their mettle against some of the most formidable teams in the NFL.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

