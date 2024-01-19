Minnesota Vikings Part Ways with Head Athletic Trainer Uriah Myrie

In a recent turn of events, the Minnesota Vikings have announced the departure of their Head Athletic Trainer, Uriah Myrie. Myrie, who had been an integral part of the franchise since his appointment in 2022, will no longer serve in his position. The franchise expressed their gratitude for Myrie's two-year dedication and service, wishing him well in his future endeavors.

Advertisment

Vikings' Injury Woes

During Myrie's tenure, the Vikings experienced a challenging series of player injuries. Key players, including the likes of Kirk Cousins and T.J. Hockenson, were unfortunately struck down by injuries, putting the team's resilience to the test.

Departure Unrelated to Injuries

Advertisment

Despite the number of injuries during Myrie's period, the organization has clarified that the decision to part ways with the Head Athletic Trainer was unrelated to these incidents. The move is said to align with the franchise's vision for the future of its player health and performance department, rather than a reaction to the team's injury struggles.

Future of Vikings' Health Department

As for the team's health department, the Vikings' Vice President of Player Health and Performance, Tyler Williams, remains in his position. He is set to determine the crew structure moving forward. The Vikings, however, have yet to disclose their plans for filling the now-vacant head athletic trainer position, leaving fans and players alike in anticipation of the franchise's next move.