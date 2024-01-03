Minnesota Vikings: Abraham Beauplan Returns, Playoff Prospects and Potential Changes

In a strategic move, the Minnesota Vikings have added linebacker Abraham Beauplan to their practice squad, just days before their final regular-season face-off with the Detroit Lions. Beauplan, who had a short stint with the Vikings during the preseason, had to be released following an injury. Now, fully healed and ready to take on the field, his return was orchestrated by his agent Deryk Gilmore and announced by Bleacher Report’s NFL insider, Jordan Schultz.

Beauplan’s Return and the Vikings’ Playoff Prospects

While Beauplan’s participation in the imminent game is uncertain, his re-induction into the squad suggests the team might be eyeing him for a future reserve contract. This would enable him to join the team’s training camp come spring. This development comes in the wake of the Vikings’ recent defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, casting a shadow over their playoff prospects.

Adding to the mix is Anthony Barr, another linebacker who made a comeback to the Vikings mid-season after a period with the Dallas Cowboys. Given his age and tenure in the NFL, Barr’s current stint with the Vikings might well be his last.

Uncertain Future and Potential Changes

Uncertainty also looms over Kirk Cousins’ tenure as the Vikings’ quarterback, given the team’s struggles in his absence and the potential need for fresh blood. Similarly, Harrison Smith, the Vikings’ safety, might also be playing his last game with the team, a decision that could be influenced by the future of the team’s defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

Brian Flores: A Key Player

Flores, who joined the Vikings’ staff this season after a head coaching stint with the Miami Dolphins, has been instrumental in the team’s defensive scheme. However, with several head coaching vacancies anticipated in the NFL, Flores is being eyed as a potential candidate, bringing about potential changes to the Vikings’ football strategy.

Furthermore, the Vikings’ competitive rebuild, spearheaded by Flores, is under evaluation by the front office. Despite challenges such as injuries to key starters, the team aims to remain competitive by shaping their roster with young talent. The decision to offer Cousins a contract extension hinges on the strength of this roster.