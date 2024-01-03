en English
Baseball

Minnesota Twins Announce 62nd Edition of Winter Caravan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
The Minnesota Twins baseball team has unveiled plans for the 62nd iteration of the revered Twins Winter Caravan, set to run from January 23 to January 30, 2024. This annual tradition, sponsored by Case IH, involves team members – current players, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters – engaging with communities across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Three Groups Embarking on a Community Tour

The 2024 edition of the Caravan will feature three distinct groups, each comprising two current players, one alumnus, and a club broadcaster. These groups will traverse various locations throughout the Upper Midwest, interacting with fans and the community. Among the participants are Kody Funderburk, Nick Gordon, Glen Perkins, and Kris Atteberry, who will be visiting the Augustana University Elmen Center in Sioux Falls on the inaugural day of the Caravan.

Engaging Events

The Caravan’s daily activities will climax in evening ‘Hot Stove’ events, organized in collaboration with the Treasure Island Baseball Network. These events provide fans with an intimate setting for question-and-answer sessions, autographs, and meet-and-greet experiences with the Twins representatives.

A Long-standing Tradition

The Twins Winter Caravan, one of the longest-running and most extensive off-season team caravans in professional sports, takes pride in its commitment to community outreach. Visiting more than 40 communities across the Twins Territory, the Caravan members attend schools, hospitals, corporations, and service clubs during the day before their evening ‘Hot Stove’ program.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

