Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise

Minnesota is stepping onto the ice with a new franchise in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). The team, yet to be named, is a powerhouse of talent, boasting a roster of 27 players, nearly half of whom have Minnesota roots. The lineup includes former Gophers, Olympians, and top draft picks, solidifying Minnesota’s prominence in the hockey world. Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein, and Taylor Heise, a U.S. National Team member and potential 2026 Olympian, are among the star players of the team.

PWHL: The New Frontier in Women’s Hockey

Aspiring to replicate the success of the WNBA and NWSL in their respective sports, the PWHL marks a significant development in women’s professional hockey. With an inaugural season already underway, the league is attracting some of the biggest names in hockey. The average PWHL salary is a competitive $55,000, and the league is already seeing sold-out games, exemplifying its appeal to fans and athletes alike.

Minnesota: A Hockey Hotbed

Minnesota’s deep-rooted hockey culture is reflected in the selection of the six inaugural PWHL teams. Long known for its community-based hockey model, Minnesota has fostered the sport’s growth, particularly among girls and young women. The state’s high number of registered youth players, collegiate athletes, and PWHL draft picks accentuates its hockey prominence. The new PWHL franchise is, thus, a significant addition to Minnesota’s vibrant hockey scene, offering aspiring female hockey players new opportunities to play the sport at the highest levels.

Consolidation, Backing, and a Promising Future

The creation of the Minnesota team and the PWHL follows the consolidation of rival leagues into a single entity. Financially backed by billionaire Mark Walter, the PWHL is poised for success. With six founding teams in hockey-centric cities – New York, Toronto, Boston, Montreal, Ottawa, and Minnesota – the league offers a promising future for women’s hockey. Under the leadership of experienced coaches and the support of dedicated fans, Minnesota’s PWHL team is ready to make its mark in the world of professional women’s hockey.