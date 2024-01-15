Minnesota Lynx Players Shine in Overseas Leagues During WNBA Offseason

As the WNBA Free Agency period kicks into high gear, Minnesota Lynx players are not just sitting idle. Nine of them are making waves in various overseas leagues, with the exception of Diamond Miller who returned earlier from Hungary. Among the players active abroad, Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Nina Milić have been notably turning heads with their performances for Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Fenerbahce's Triumph and Trials

Last week, Fenerbahce clinched the Turkish Cup, marking a high point in their season. However, the team's journey has been a rollercoaster, with them experiencing both a loss and a victory in recent games. Milić stood out amidst the turbulence, delivering a standout performance of 28 points and 15 rebounds.

Consistent Performances Across the Board

Bridget Carleton, another Lynx player, has maintained her consistent form with UNI Gyor in Hungary. Lindsay Allen has also been a leading offensive force for Botas SK in Turkey. Over in Italy, Jessica Shepard continues her strong run with Umana Reyer Venezia, while Dorka Juhász returned to the action-packed games with Famila Schio after a hiatus.

Anticipations and Absences

Maia Hirsch, whose future with the Lynx is eagerly anticipated, didn't make an appearance in her recent games with Villeneuve d'Ascq in France. Tiffany Mitchell, who had been playing for Rwanda Energy Group in the FIBA Africa Women's Basketball League, has wrapped up her short-term contract.

The overseas performances of these players paint a promising picture for the Lynx in the upcoming 2024 WNBA season. Their diverse experiences and honed skills could well be the catalysts for a formidable Lynx performance in the new season.