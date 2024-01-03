en English
Sports

Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot

Minnesota’s high school boys hockey scene is buzzing with intense competition and dynamic shifts. Minnetonka High School continues to dominate the Class 2A category, claiming the number one spot in the latest rankings. This follows their recent 1-1 draw against Wayzata High School, the second-ranking team, on December 29 at the Plymouth Ice Center.

Competitive Parity and Dynamic Shifts

Both Minnetonka and Wayzata have showcased exceptional performance on the ice, underlining the competitive parity between them. Minnetonka holds a record of 10-0-1, while Wayzata stands close behind with a record of 10-0-2. Chanhassen High School, with a commendable recent performance, winning seven of its last eight games, now ranks third in Class 2A.

Upcoming Challenges and Rising Stars

Minnetonka faces upcoming matches against Mahtomedi, ranked sixth in Class 1A, and Hill-Murray, which has recently dropped out of the top 10 in Class 2A. Maple Grove High School has shown a promising rise in the rankings to sixth place, following their eighth consecutive win. St. Thomas Academy also has fans cheering with a significant jump to the eighth position, courtesy of a five-game winning streak.

Class 1A Rankings and Key Matches

In Class 1A, Hermantown remains undefeated at the top, trailed by Warroad and Delano. Delano, the highest-ranked among Twin Cities schools, is set to compete against Chanhassen High School. This game will be a crucial test for both teams, potentially affecting their respective rankings. These rankings and upcoming matches reflect the exciting and dynamic nature of the high school hockey scene in Minnesota.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

