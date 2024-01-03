Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot

Minnesota’s high school boys hockey scene is buzzing with intense competition and dynamic shifts. Minnetonka High School continues to dominate the Class 2A category, claiming the number one spot in the latest rankings. This follows their recent 1-1 draw against Wayzata High School, the second-ranking team, on December 29 at the Plymouth Ice Center.

Competitive Parity and Dynamic Shifts

Both Minnetonka and Wayzata have showcased exceptional performance on the ice, underlining the competitive parity between them. Minnetonka holds a record of 10-0-1, while Wayzata stands close behind with a record of 10-0-2. Chanhassen High School, with a commendable recent performance, winning seven of its last eight games, now ranks third in Class 2A.

Upcoming Challenges and Rising Stars

Minnetonka faces upcoming matches against Mahtomedi, ranked sixth in Class 1A, and Hill-Murray, which has recently dropped out of the top 10 in Class 2A. Maple Grove High School has shown a promising rise in the rankings to sixth place, following their eighth consecutive win. St. Thomas Academy also has fans cheering with a significant jump to the eighth position, courtesy of a five-game winning streak.

Class 1A Rankings and Key Matches

In Class 1A, Hermantown remains undefeated at the top, trailed by Warroad and Delano. Delano, the highest-ranked among Twin Cities schools, is set to compete against Chanhassen High School. This game will be a crucial test for both teams, potentially affecting their respective rankings. These rankings and upcoming matches reflect the exciting and dynamic nature of the high school hockey scene in Minnesota.