en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Minnesota Dominates Portland in Convincing 116-93 Basketball Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Minnesota Dominates Portland in Convincing 116-93 Basketball Victory

In a captivating show of skills, strategy, and dominance, the Minnesota team etched a resounding victory over Portland in a competitive basketball game, leaving the scoreboard reading 116-93. The game’s metrics reveal a tale of efficiency and dominance by Minnesota, exhibited in their higher field goal percentage of 55% (44-80) juxtaposed to Portland’s 39% (30-77). Notably, Minnesota also had a better free throw percentage, netting 70.8% (17-24) of their shots, while Portland managed 67.6% (23-34).

A Neck-and-Neck in Three-Point Shooting

The tussle was fairly close in their three-point shooting percentages, with Minnesota slightly ahead at 35.5% (11-31) compared to Portland’s 35.7% (10-28). However, the game’s outcome was heavily influenced by the performances of key players from Minnesota. Towns, who scored 23 points and pulled down 8 rebounds, and Gobert, who added a double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds, led the charge.

Portland’s Unfortunate Turnovers

On the other side, Portland’s key contributors such as Grant, Reath, and Henderson managed to score 13 points each. However, turnovers proved to be a bane for the team, with a total of 19, six of which were credited to Henderson. Minnesota capitalized on these missteps with an impressive 14 steals, which played a significant role in their victory.

A Testament to Minnesota’s Dominance

The game was graced by the presence of 18,024 spectators, who witnessed Minnesota’s assertion of dominance over Portland. The victory strengthens the Minnesota team’s position as one of the top contenders in the league, reinvigorating their momentum after a challenging stretch of games. The twin tower duo of Gobert and Towns, with their significant contributions, reaffirmed the Minnesota Timberwolves as potential champions in the making.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
15 seconds ago
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
In a thrilling display of basketball prowess, the San Antonio Spurs triumphed over the Charlotte Hornets with a resounding 138-99 victory. The Spurs’ offense, embodying a perfect blend of accuracy and agility, shot at an impressive 51.7% from the field and a remarkable 47.4% from beyond the arc, converting 18 out of 38 three-point attempts.
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
1 min ago
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
1 min ago
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
23 seconds ago
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
33 seconds ago
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
53 seconds ago
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
Latest Headlines
World News
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
15 seconds
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
23 seconds
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
33 seconds
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
53 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
1 min
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
1 min
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
Amanda Spratt Leads the Way in Women's Tour Down Under 2024: A Challenging Finish in Stirling Forecasted
2 mins
Amanda Spratt Leads the Way in Women's Tour Down Under 2024: A Challenging Finish in Stirling Forecasted
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph Over Portland Trail Blazers: A Detailed Analysis
2 mins
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph Over Portland Trail Blazers: A Detailed Analysis
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Gripping NBA Encounter
2 mins
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Gripping NBA Encounter
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app