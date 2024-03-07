Minjee Lee Captures Lead with 7-Under 65 at Blue Bay LPGA, China

Australia's Minjee Lee fired a 7-under 65 on Thursday, seizing a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Blue Bay LPGA event on Hainan Island, China. Lee, currently ranked No. 5 in the LPGA standings, is closely followed by competitors Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, and Ruixin Liu, all tied for second place.

Stellar Start for Lee

Lee's performance on the course was nothing short of remarkable, delivering multiple birdies and maintaining a bogey-free round. This strong start places her at the forefront of the leaderboard, setting the stage for a potential 11th victory on the tour. Her closest rivals, Schmelzel, Wang, and Liu, each carded a 66, making the competition tight and the watch for the title more exciting.

Course Dynamics and Competition

The Blue Bay LPGA event, returning for the first time since 2018, has already seen fierce competition among its participants. Lee's impressive start ties the course record, showcasing her adaptability to Callaway equipment, a recent change in her career. Notably, Lydia Ko also commenced the tournament on a high note, positioning herself as a strong contender for the title.

Looking Ahead

As the Blue Bay LPGA event progresses, all eyes will be on Lee to see if she can maintain her lead and clinch her 11th tour victory. With such a close contest among the top-ranked players, the tournament promises to deliver thrilling moments and potentially career-defining performances. Lee's opening round has set a high standard, igniting anticipation for the rounds to come.