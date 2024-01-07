Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament

Minico High School emerged victorious at the Rollie Lane Invitational wrestling tournament, scripting a thrilling finale that will be remembered for years to come. In a nail-biting showdown, Senior Garrett Vail, with a record of 25-1, pinned Koen Mattern from Lake Stevens, Washington, in 4 minutes and 21 seconds at the 220-pound weight class. This pivotal victory not only gave Minico two crucial bonus points but also secured them the team title, marking their first win at Rollie Lane.

The Path to Victory

Minico’s journey to the top was far from easy. The team, led by Vail, fought tooth and nail, ultimately amassing 190 points to clinch a narrow win over Fruitland, who scored 180.5 points. Despite not having representation in all weight categories, Fruitland showcased a commendable performance, with their wrestlers Kaden MacKenzie and Quinn Hood winning individual titles at 152 and 195 pounds respectively. The outcome sparked jubilant celebrations among Minico’s fans, while Fruitland’s wrestlers bore the disappointment of a defeat by such a slim margin.

A Tournament of High Stakes and Higher Spirits

The Rollie Lane Invitational proved to be a battleground for some of the finest wrestlers in the region. In one of the most riveting matches, Carson Exferd, a Wisconsin commit from Nampa, narrowly defeated Century’s Kolter Burton, an Oklahoma State commit, in the 138-pound title match. Meanwhile, Bishop Kelly junior Matthew Martino, a Princeton commit, clinched his third individual title at Rollie Lane, putting him on a promising path to potentially becoming the fifth four-time champion in the tournament’s history next season.

Record-Breaking Participation in the Girls’ Division

On the girls’ front, Thunder Ridge High School took home the team championship, fueled by Tayler Brown’s 100-pound title and the strong performances of four other placers. The girls’ division saw a record-breaking 491 competitors from 74 teams, a testament to the growing popularity and recognition of girls’ wrestling. Coupled with the boys’ division, the tournament hosted an unprecedented total of 1,384 wrestlers, setting a new participation record at the Idaho Center.