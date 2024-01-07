en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament

Minico High School emerged victorious at the Rollie Lane Invitational wrestling tournament, scripting a thrilling finale that will be remembered for years to come. In a nail-biting showdown, Senior Garrett Vail, with a record of 25-1, pinned Koen Mattern from Lake Stevens, Washington, in 4 minutes and 21 seconds at the 220-pound weight class. This pivotal victory not only gave Minico two crucial bonus points but also secured them the team title, marking their first win at Rollie Lane.

The Path to Victory

Minico’s journey to the top was far from easy. The team, led by Vail, fought tooth and nail, ultimately amassing 190 points to clinch a narrow win over Fruitland, who scored 180.5 points. Despite not having representation in all weight categories, Fruitland showcased a commendable performance, with their wrestlers Kaden MacKenzie and Quinn Hood winning individual titles at 152 and 195 pounds respectively. The outcome sparked jubilant celebrations among Minico’s fans, while Fruitland’s wrestlers bore the disappointment of a defeat by such a slim margin.

A Tournament of High Stakes and Higher Spirits

The Rollie Lane Invitational proved to be a battleground for some of the finest wrestlers in the region. In one of the most riveting matches, Carson Exferd, a Wisconsin commit from Nampa, narrowly defeated Century’s Kolter Burton, an Oklahoma State commit, in the 138-pound title match. Meanwhile, Bishop Kelly junior Matthew Martino, a Princeton commit, clinched his third individual title at Rollie Lane, putting him on a promising path to potentially becoming the fifth four-time champion in the tournament’s history next season.

Record-Breaking Participation in the Girls’ Division

On the girls’ front, Thunder Ridge High School took home the team championship, fueled by Tayler Brown’s 100-pound title and the strong performances of four other placers. The girls’ division saw a record-breaking 491 competitors from 74 teams, a testament to the growing popularity and recognition of girls’ wrestling. Coupled with the boys’ division, the tournament hosted an unprecedented total of 1,384 wrestlers, setting a new participation record at the Idaho Center.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
In a recent display of offensive prowess, the Wenatchee Wild outmaneuvered the Kelowna Rockets, securing a 6-3 victory. The triumph was especially significant given the Wild’s recent trade of top players Conor Geekie and Matthew Savoie. Despite these significant changes, the Wild demonstrated resilience, showcasing a formidable attack led by Kenta Isogai. Kenta Isogai: The
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
6 mins ago
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
Benton Hall Golf Club Captains Raise £20,000 for Charities
7 mins ago
Benton Hall Golf Club Captains Raise £20,000 for Charities
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
4 mins ago
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
4 mins ago
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
4 mins ago
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
Latest Headlines
World News
From Daily Protein Intake to Infrastructure Updates: A Diverse News Roundup
2 mins
From Daily Protein Intake to Infrastructure Updates: A Diverse News Roundup
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
3 mins
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cloves: Beyond the Culinary Realm
3 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cloves: Beyond the Culinary Realm
A Journey of Sobriety: Health Improvements Timeline After Quitting Alcohol
3 mins
A Journey of Sobriety: Health Improvements Timeline After Quitting Alcohol
Israeli TV Show 'Zehu Zeh' Targets Minister Orit Strook in Satirical Sketch Amid Military Policy Debate
3 mins
Israeli TV Show 'Zehu Zeh' Targets Minister Orit Strook in Satirical Sketch Amid Military Policy Debate
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
4 mins
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
4 mins
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
4 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
Cinnamon: An Ancient Spice with Modern Health Benefits
5 mins
Cinnamon: An Ancient Spice with Modern Health Benefits
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
18 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
1 hour
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
6 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app