Mini-Sprint Drivers from America and Canada Gear Up for Can-Am Tour Down Under

Four intrepid mini-sprint drivers from America and Canada are about to embark on an exhilarating journey to the far side of the world. They will be competing in the Can-Am Minisprint Tour Down Under series in New Zealand, with the final event taking place on March 8-9 at the MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway.

An International Rivalry Takes Shape

The upcoming competition is not just about racing; it's about forging new connections and celebrating a shared passion for speed. Local drivers are graciously hosting their North American counterparts, providing them with a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and hospitality of New Zealand's motorsport community. In addition to the camaraderie, fundraising efforts are in full swing to cover the costs of running the cars during the series.

The Stage is Set: Stratford, Whanganui, and Palmerston North

The drivers are eagerly anticipating the chance to race on new tracks and immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscape of New Zealand. The series will take them to Stratford, Whanganui, and Palmerston North, with the grand finale at the MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway. As they prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the excitement is palpable.

A Glimpse into the Future: The New Zealand Championship

The MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway event on March 8-9 will serve as a crucial warm-up for the mini-sprint drivers as they gear up for the prestigious New Zealand Championship. Seventeen cars took part in the Best Pairs event during the last chance to prepare, where drivers were randomly paired and accumulated points from three heats to determine the winners. Mark Phipps and Regan Ogle emerged victorious, while Nathan Jefferies and Jayden Williams claimed third place.

In the Stockcar class, Todd Duthie and Ben Wilson clinched the Best Pairs trophy. Meanwhile, the Midgets raced for the Heritage Shield, with Jayden Basalaj securing the win. Blake Hooper triumphed in the Mountain Motors Taranaki Champs for the Saloons category, while Andrew Tippet nabbed the 60th cup race. The Youth Ministocks completed the race program, with Angus Campbell and Ryan Hurliman taking the top spots.

As the countdown begins for the Can-Am Minisprint Tour Down Under series, the stage is set for an unforgettable display of skill, sportsmanship, and international camaraderie. The drivers, both local and visiting, are ready to leave it all on the track and create memories that will last a lifetime.

