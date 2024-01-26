Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson Team Up for Netflix Comedy Series

Mindy Kaling, celebrated for her comedic prowess, has recently announced a new venture on Netflix. This comedy series, currently untitled, will star Kate Hudson in the lead role of Isla Gordon. Hudson, renowned for her performance in 'Almost Famous' and more recently 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' adds another feather to her cap with this latest project.

Iconic Figures Come Together

Notably, this series will be executive-produced by both Kaling and Hudson, with David Stassen, a frequent Kaling collaborator, taking the reins as showrunner. Stassen, Kaling, and Ike Barinholtz, also an executive producer, will serve as the series' writers. This production is a combined effort of Kaling International and Warner Bros. Television.

Cracking the Glass Ceiling in Sports

The series revolves around Isla, the only sister among competitive brothers who unexpectedly ascends to the position of President of the Los Angeles Waves, a professional basketball franchise. This unexpected appointment provides her with an opportunity to shine in the male-dominated sports industry. The narrative will explore her journey as she strives to establish her worth to her skeptical family and the broader sports community.

A New Addition to Kaling's Portfolio

This new series adds to Kaling's growing portfolio of successful projects, including 'Never Have I Ever' and 'The Sex Lives of College Girls.' With its intriguing premise and stellar cast, this comedy series promises to be another feather in Kaling's cap. As the series is set to start filming at the end of February 2024, audiences worldwide eagerly anticipate its release.