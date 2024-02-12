Minden Run for St. Jude: A Race for Hope Amidst the Rain

Despite the morning rain, the spirit of the Minden community and its supporters was not dampened at the annual Run for St. Jude on February 10. Participants from across the region, and even as far as Oakland, California, gathered to take part in this inspiring event.

A Race for Hope

The starting line buzzed with excitement as runners of all ages prepared to embark on the Kids Fun Run, 10K, and 5K races. Despite the gloomy weather, their determination shone through, reflecting the hope they carried for the children at St. Jude's Research Center.

Champions Crowned

In the 10K race, Keith Pitman of Minden claimed the top spot, with Anna Lake Watts of Minden and Kenichi Pass of New Boston, Texas, following closely behind. Nathan Vogel of Campti emerged victorious in the 5K race, trailed by Graham Gordy and John Hiltom Ferguson III, both hailing from Shreveport.

Overall winners in the 5K and 10K races received cash prizes, while the top three in the men's and women's divisions were awarded plaques.

Unwavering Support

The Minden Run for St. Jude demonstrated the power of community support. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, participants showed up in full force, raising an astounding $100,230 for the St. Jude's Research Center.

As the rain subsided and the final runners crossed the finish line, the atmosphere was electric. The collective achievement of the Minden Run for St. Jude served as a testament to human endurance, hope, and the unwavering support for those in need.