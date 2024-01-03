en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown

The Milwaukee Panthers are ready to go head-to-head with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in a Horizon League basketball game in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Panthers, coming off a victory against the Wright State Raiders, are bolstered by BJ Freeman’s standout 23-point performance. The Golden Grizzlies, holding a 1-2 record in home games, are led by Trey Townsend, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.

Records and Performances

Milwaukee holds a 2-1 record in Horizon League play. However, their performance in high-pressure games has been shaky. They’ve posted a 2-5 record in games with a margin of at least 10 points. Oakland, on the other hand, has demonstrated proficiency from beyond the arc, averaging 7.9 successful 3-pointers per game. This is a noteworthy figure given that Milwaukee has allowed an average of 8.6 per game.

When it comes to shooting accuracy, Milwaukee’s 42.5% from the field is lower than the 45.3% that Oakland’s opponents have averaged. The upcoming game will be the first time these teams meet in the current season’s Horizon League play.

Key Players and Statistics

Townsend is a top performer for Oakland, with an average of 16.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Erik Pratt and Freeman are key players for Milwaukee. Over the last 10 games, Oakland has averaged 72.7 points, and Milwaukee has averaged 74.3 points. Both teams have posted similar rebounding and assist numbers.

Looking Forward

This matchup promises to be an exciting display of talent and strategy. The Panthers will need to step up their defense, especially considering the Golden Grizzlies’ strong 3-point shooting. Likewise, Oakland needs to capitalize on Milwaukee’s struggle in high-margin games. As both teams continue their Horizon League journey, this game could be pivotal in shaping their season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown

By Salman Khan

San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants

By Salman Khan

Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup

By Salman Khan

Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys: An Intriguing Basketball Matchup

By Salman Khan

Winthrop Eagles Prepare to Defend Home Winning Streak Against Longwood ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Winthrop Eagles Prepare to Defend Home Winning Streak Against Longwood ...
heart comment 0
Puma Unleashes Velocity Nitro 3 Psychedelic Rush: A Technological Marvel in Running Shoes

By Salman Khan

Puma Unleashes Velocity Nitro 3 Psychedelic Rush: A Technological Marvel in Running Shoes
Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany’s Coalition Troubles and Economic Woes

By Salman Khan

Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany's Coalition Troubles and Economic Woes
Izocam Sailing Team: Riding the Waves of Success and Sustainability

By Salman Khan

Izocam Sailing Team: Riding the Waves of Success and Sustainability
Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match

By Salman Khan

Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
46 seconds
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
1 min
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
1 min
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
2 mins
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
2 mins
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
2 mins
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup
2 mins
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79
2 mins
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
2 mins
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
52 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
56 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app