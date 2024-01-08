Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden

The Milwaukee Bucks, a renowned name in NBA, has waived former Duke basketball player, Marques Bolden. The 25-year-old center, despite securing a two-way contract with the Bucks, played only two games in the current season, clocking a mere three minutes on the court. Although he managed to clutch two rebounds, Bolden did not score any points, stagnating his NBA career total at a modest seven points.

A Brief and Bumpy Ride

Interestingly, Bolden, undrafted in 2019 after leaving Duke following his junior year, was part of a talented team that boasted of four five-star freshmen including Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. However, his journey in NBA has been marked by limited playing time, posing a stark contrast to the potential he showcased during his college years.

Performance with the Wisconsin Herd

Despite the ups and downs, Bolden has not been a stranger to the court. He has been actively playing with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Over a span of 16 games, he has averaged 13.6 points and 6.0 rebounds, reflecting his capabilities as a player when given the opportunity.

The Road Ahead

With the recent turn of events, the future seems uncertain for Bolden. Will he continue with the Herd, or seek fresh opportunities with other teams? Only time will reveal the trajectory of this young player’s professional basketball career.