en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden

In a pivotal moment for former Duke Blue Devils basketball player Marques Bolden, the Milwaukee Bucks announced his release on the final day for waiving players on partially guaranteed contracts. The 25-year-old center, who has been absent from the NBA since the 2020-21 season, only made two appearances this season for the Bucks, clocking a total of three minutes off the bench and recording two rebounds without a single point.

A Promising Collegiate Career

Bolden, who was not picked in the 2019 NBA draft, played a substantial role in his junior year at Duke. He shared the court with prominent teammates such as Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones. Despite his limited NBA playtime, Bolden remained active in the G League, competing for the Bucks’ affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Consistent Performance in G League

In the G League, Bolden has shown promise, averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks over 16 games. The recent decision by the Bucks has left his two-way slot vacant, creating uncertainty about the team’s plans for the position.

What’s Next for Bolden?

As for Bolden’s future, options might include continuing with the Wisconsin Herd or exploring opportunities with other teams. The Bucks, currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-11 record, now have two open roster spots, hinting at potential new signings in the near future.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
12 seconds ago
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Former Duke Blue Devils basketball player, Marques Bolden, was released from his two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Bolden, a 6-foot-10 center, made only two appearances for the Bucks this season, playing a mere three minutes and grabbing two rebounds without scoring any points. Marques Bolden’s NBA Journey Since going undrafted in 2019, after leaving
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
8 mins ago
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
9 mins ago
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
21 seconds ago
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
2 mins ago
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
5 mins ago
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
12 seconds
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
13 seconds
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
19 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
20 seconds
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
22 seconds
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
26 seconds
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
2 mins
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
3 mins
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
Presidential Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto Defends Military Strategy Amidst Criticism
4 mins
Presidential Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto Defends Military Strategy Amidst Criticism
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app