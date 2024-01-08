Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden

In a pivotal moment for former Duke Blue Devils basketball player Marques Bolden, the Milwaukee Bucks announced his release on the final day for waiving players on partially guaranteed contracts. The 25-year-old center, who has been absent from the NBA since the 2020-21 season, only made two appearances this season for the Bucks, clocking a total of three minutes off the bench and recording two rebounds without a single point.

A Promising Collegiate Career

Bolden, who was not picked in the 2019 NBA draft, played a substantial role in his junior year at Duke. He shared the court with prominent teammates such as Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones. Despite his limited NBA playtime, Bolden remained active in the G League, competing for the Bucks’ affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Consistent Performance in G League

In the G League, Bolden has shown promise, averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks over 16 games. The recent decision by the Bucks has left his two-way slot vacant, creating uncertainty about the team’s plans for the position.

What’s Next for Bolden?

As for Bolden’s future, options might include continuing with the Wisconsin Herd or exploring opportunities with other teams. The Bucks, currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-11 record, now have two open roster spots, hinting at potential new signings in the near future.