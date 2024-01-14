en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game

In a high-octane NBA encounter, the Milwaukee Bucks outplayed the Golden State Warriors, closing the game at 129-118. The jam-packed arena of 18,009 spectators became a witness to the Bucks’ triumph, which was majorly propelled by the remarkable performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Unstoppable Bucks Performance

A stellar display by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who poured in 33 points, formed the backbone of the Bucks’ victory. He was ably supported by Khris Middleton, who added 24 points and 10 assists to the team’s tally. Moreover, Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard played pivotal roles, contributing 11 and 27 points respectively. The Bucks showcased their prowess by hitting 13 out of 31 attempts beyond the arc and outrebounding the Warriors 50 to 41. They also led in assists with a total of 33, indicating a strong team play.

Warriors’ Valiant Effort

Despite the loss, the Warriors had some bright moments, especially from Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga. While Thompson scored 21 points, Kuminga led the team with 28 points. Isaiah Podziemski, with 23 points and 10 rebounds, was the most significant contributor in rebounds for the Warriors. The team demonstrated effective three-point shooting, making 15 out of 36 attempts.

Fan Turnout A Highlight

The match was played in an electrifying atmosphere with a full turnout of 18,009 spectators, demonstrating the strong fan base and interest in the game. This attendance is a positive sign for the sport, indicating a robust fan turnout for the game, enhancing its appeal and popularity.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
36 mins ago
Indiana Pacers Face Challenge as Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Due to Shin Soreness
The Indiana Pacers face a challenging upcoming game against the Denver Nuggets as key player Aaron Nesmith has been ruled out due to bilateral shin soreness. This condition previously rendered him questionable for a game against the Hawks, yet he managed to perform, scoring 13 points and securing four rebounds. Nesmith’s absence is a significant
Indiana Pacers Face Challenge as Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Due to Shin Soreness
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Match
59 mins ago
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Match
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in Thrilling NBA Showdown
59 mins ago
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in Thrilling NBA Showdown
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
42 mins ago
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
42 mins ago
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
Washington Triumphs Over Atlanta in Competitive Basketball Match
42 mins ago
Washington Triumphs Over Atlanta in Competitive Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
6 seconds
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
Omaha Triumphs Over North Dakota State in High-Scoring Basketball Game
9 seconds
Omaha Triumphs Over North Dakota State in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball
12 seconds
Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball
Baylor Outlasts Cincinnati in a Tightly Contested College Basketball Game
21 seconds
Baylor Outlasts Cincinnati in a Tightly Contested College Basketball Game
Eastern Kentucky Triumphs Over North Alabama in Competitive Basketball Match
23 seconds
Eastern Kentucky Triumphs Over North Alabama in Competitive Basketball Match
Kansas Medical Marijuana Legalization: Public Support vs. Political Opposition
29 seconds
Kansas Medical Marijuana Legalization: Public Support vs. Political Opposition
Anti-Israel Protesters Attack Secret Service Agents Outside White House
55 seconds
Anti-Israel Protesters Attack Secret Service Agents Outside White House
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring Clash
1 min
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring Clash
Ipswich Town Women Shift Focus to Cup Competition
1 min
Ipswich Town Women Shift Focus to Cup Competition
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
50 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app