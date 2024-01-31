Milwaukee Bucks and Weigel Broadcasting Co. Forge a Game-Changing Partnership

In a celebrated merger of sports and broadcasting, the Milwaukee Bucks and Weigel Broadcasting Co. are joining forces to air ten NBA games free of cost on over-the-air (OTA) TV. This unprecedented partnership aims to bridge the gap between fans and their favorite team, eradicating the need for paid subscriptions and making games accessible on local TV stations.

Expanding Collaboration

Anne Brown, the Vice President and General Manager of WMLW and WDJT, expressed her enthusiasm about the deal, stating, 'We are excited to expand our collaboration with the Bucks to bring the games to local viewers.' The games will not be available on Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports+ streaming, but NBA League Pass subscribers can still enjoy the action.

A Strategic Move

Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, underscored the importance of this partnership in facilitating easy access for fans to watch their team. 'This strategic move will increase the accessibility of Bucks games to a broader audience, regardless of paid television subscriptions.' Feigin said. He further highlighted the team's commitment to reaching out to every fan by taking advantage of this opportunity to broadcast games on local TV stations.

Advantages of Weigel's Broadcast Reach

Evan Fieldman, Executive Vice President of Weigel, underlined the advantage of Weigel's broadcast reach in the increasingly fragmented media ecosystem. The games will be available on WMLW, WDJT CBS 58, and WYTU Telemundo Wisconsin, with specific channel information provided for OTA, Spectrum, DIRECTV, Dish Network, and AT&T U-Verse. Fieldman's comments underscored the significance of this initiative in extending the reach of the Bucks' games far and wide.