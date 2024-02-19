Millwood Nike Gallops to Glory as New Zealand's Harness Horse of the Year in Christchurch

At the heart of a captivating evening in Christchurch, Millwood Nike, an unbeaten pacing filly, galloped into the history books, clinching the prestigious title of New Zealand Harness Horse of the Year. The NZB Standardbred Harness Racing New Zealand's annual awards ceremony, held at Addington Raceway, became the scene of this remarkable achievement, celebrating a season of unparalleled excellence in 2023. Against a backdrop of fierce competitors like Akuta, Copy That, Self Assured, and even Oscar Bonavena, who secured Trotter of the Year, Millwood Nike shone the brightest, marking a milestone in the annals of harness racing.

The Unbeaten Champion's Journey

Millwood Nike's road to glory was not just paved with victories but with the kind of dominance rarely seen on the tracks. Securing the Horse of the Year title, she became just the fourth three-year-old filly to do so, placing her name alongside legends such as Bonnie Frost, Elect To Live, and Carabella. Her flawless record of 17 wins from as many starts, including triumphs in all nine races of this season, speaks volumes about her exceptional talent and resilience. The highlight of her season came with victories in three Group 1 races - the Northern Oaks, the Sires' Stakes, and the Nevele R Fillies Final, showcasing her ability to perform under pressure and in challenging conditions.

A Season of Records and Rehabilitation

Millwood Nike's journey through the season was nothing short of spectacular, even as it was marred by an untimely injury before the NZ Oaks, sidelining her from adding another potential victory to her impeccable record. The injury, while a setback, has not dimmed her star; it has merely paused her stride. Currently under rehabilitation, her team remains optimistic about her return to the tracks, aiming to extend her unbeaten streak and continue her legacy. Despite the injury, her achievements were enough to secure not only the Horse of the Year award but also the Pacer of the Year title, firmly establishing her as one of the brightest stars in the sport.

Recognition and Rivals

The awards ceremony was not just a celebration of Millwood Nike's achievements but also a testament to the competitive spirit of harness racing in New Zealand. While Millwood Nike took the top honors, other categories saw fierce competition. Self Assured, named Older Male Pacer of the Year, and Oscar Bonavena, staging a remarkable comeback to win Trotter of the Year after a challenging previous season, highlighted the depth of talent and the unpredictability of the sport. These accolades not only celebrate individual excellence but also underscore the vibrant and dynamic nature of harness racing, a sport beloved by many across New Zealand.

As the lights dimmed on the awards ceremony at Addington Raceway, the story of Millwood Nike, a filly who has not only raced but raced to make history, continues to inspire. Her unblemished record, her resilience in the face of adversity, and her unmatched talent have set a new benchmark in harness racing. Millwood Nike's legacy, akin to a galloping testament to the spirit of the sport, will continue to resonate, reminding us of the sheer will and determination that defines champions.