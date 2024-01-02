Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase

Millwall Football Club, a staple in the English Football League since 1920, continues to engage its American fanbase through a variety of viewing options. With a history deeply rooted in the second and third tiers of English football, Millwall’s games have never been more accessible to its international audience.

American Fanbase: Tuning into the Action

For the EFL Championship games, ESPN+ in the United States broadcasts select matches live. Besides, ESPN+ exclusively airs the FA Cup and League Cup games. Millwall TV+ steps in for those matches not encompassed by international broadcast agreements. This dedicated streaming service offers a range of subscription options, including single-game, monthly, and annual passes.

Ascension to the Premier League: A New Viewing Experience

Should Millwall secure promotion to the English Premier League (EPL), American fans can tune into the games on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo through 2028. Peacock becomes the go-to spot for non-televised games. This shift in broadcasting rights would mark a significant milestone in the club’s journey, expanding its reach and influence.

Millwall: A Club with History

Founded in 1885 by factory workers, Millwall’s origins trace back to a time of industrial growth and societal change. A relocation from Millwall to New Cross was necessitated due to space constraints, marking a new chapter in the club’s history. Despite only two seasons in the top flight, Millwall’s highest league finish was an impressive 10th place during the 1988/89 season. However, the club’s saga isn’t just about football. Millwall’s historical association with hooliganism and its intense rivalry with West Ham United, which has permeated popular culture including the film Green Street, has also shaped its identity.

Keeping Up with Soccer Broadcasts

For soccer enthusiasts seeking comprehensive broadcast information, World Soccer Talk offers ‘The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide’ for free. The ‘Soccer TV Schedules App’ is another handy resource, available for download and providing live soccer match listings in the United States. In an era where digital platforms are increasingly influential, these resources ensure that fans, both new and old, can follow their favorite teams with ease.