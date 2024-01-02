en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase

Millwall Football Club, a staple in the English Football League since 1920, continues to engage its American fanbase through a variety of viewing options. With a history deeply rooted in the second and third tiers of English football, Millwall’s games have never been more accessible to its international audience.

American Fanbase: Tuning into the Action

For the EFL Championship games, ESPN+ in the United States broadcasts select matches live. Besides, ESPN+ exclusively airs the FA Cup and League Cup games. Millwall TV+ steps in for those matches not encompassed by international broadcast agreements. This dedicated streaming service offers a range of subscription options, including single-game, monthly, and annual passes.

Ascension to the Premier League: A New Viewing Experience

Should Millwall secure promotion to the English Premier League (EPL), American fans can tune into the games on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo through 2028. Peacock becomes the go-to spot for non-televised games. This shift in broadcasting rights would mark a significant milestone in the club’s journey, expanding its reach and influence.

Millwall: A Club with History

Founded in 1885 by factory workers, Millwall’s origins trace back to a time of industrial growth and societal change. A relocation from Millwall to New Cross was necessitated due to space constraints, marking a new chapter in the club’s history. Despite only two seasons in the top flight, Millwall’s highest league finish was an impressive 10th place during the 1988/89 season. However, the club’s saga isn’t just about football. Millwall’s historical association with hooliganism and its intense rivalry with West Ham United, which has permeated popular culture including the film Green Street, has also shaped its identity.

Keeping Up with Soccer Broadcasts

For soccer enthusiasts seeking comprehensive broadcast information, World Soccer Talk offers ‘The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide’ for free. The ‘Soccer TV Schedules App’ is another handy resource, available for download and providing live soccer match listings in the United States. In an era where digital platforms are increasingly influential, these resources ensure that fans, both new and old, can follow their favorite teams with ease.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Patrick Willis: A Third-Time Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Salman Khan

Backup Goalies: The Unsung Heroes of the NHL

By Salman Khan

Somerset County Cricket Club Prepares for 2024 Season with Strategic Updates

By Salman Khan

Watching English Football in the US: A Focus on Watford FC

By Salman Khan

Tyson Fury's Location Mystery Fuels Anticipation for Usyk Fight ...
@Saudi Arabia · 2 mins
Tyson Fury's Location Mystery Fuels Anticipation for Usyk Fight ...
heart comment 0
Graham Price Names His Top Ten Toughest Rugby Players in History

By Salman Khan

Graham Price Names His Top Ten Toughest Rugby Players in History
Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service

By Salman Khan

Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service
The Rock’s Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns

By Salman Khan

The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More

By Salman Khan

A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
12 seconds
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
18 seconds
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
24 seconds
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
30 seconds
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
42 seconds
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
50 seconds
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
1 min
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
Patrick Willis: A Third-Time Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
1 min
Patrick Willis: A Third-Time Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Sir Liam Fox: A Life of Service Honoured with Knighthood
1 min
Sir Liam Fox: A Life of Service Honoured with Knighthood
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app