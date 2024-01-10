Millom Rugby Club Proposes Expansion: A Step Towards Inclusive Sports & Community Growth

The historic Millom Rugby Club, nestled in the picturesque town of Millom, unveiled plans for a significant expansion, submitting a planning request for augmenting the car parking facilities. The proposal, submitted on January 8, includes the addition of nine extra parking spaces, new vehicle access, and aesthetic enhancements such as gates, posts, and landscaping, thereby increasing the total parking capacity to 29.

Previous Enhancement Proposals Still Under Review

In November, the club had also proposed an extensive enhancement of the club’s amenities. The plans included the addition of new changing rooms, a gym, and the demolition of a storage building. However, a decision regarding these proposals remains pending. The current changing rooms at the club reportedly fall short of the RFU (Rugby Football Union) standards, as per a review by the RFU Facilities Advisor.

A Vision for Inclusive and Competitive Sports

The club’s vision extends beyond merely upgrading facilities. It aspires to provide multi-user team sports facilities that prioritize safeguarding for junior, male, female, and mixed-gender teams. In addition, the club’s plans entail separate facilities for match officials and adequate first aid and training rooms. This extension is intended to meet the growing community demand, allowing the club to operate at full capacity and offer a rich variety of recreational activities and competitive sports.

A Boost for the Local Community

The expansion of the club’s facilities, especially the car park, is expected to serve the burgeoning community interest in sporting activities. By increasing the parking capacity, the club aims to accommodate more visitors, thereby facilitating greater community involvement in the club’s activities. The application for car park expansion, if approved, would certainly mark a significant stride in Millom Rugby Club’s journey towards fostering a robust community spirit through sports.