Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins Star, Faces Domestic Assault Charges

On February 16, 2024, Milan Lucic, the seasoned NHL player, was seen in a digital courtroom, part of the ongoing proceedings related to the charges of assault and battery against his spouse. Lucic, a key figure in the Boston Bruins lineup, particularly during the championship season of 2010-2011, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2023.

The Incident

The incident that led to Lucic's indictment occurred after an evening out. Lucic, unable to locate his mobile device, allegedly became aggressive towards his wife. He is accused of pulling her hair when she claimed ignorance about the phone's whereabouts. While his wife did not explicitly accuse him of attempted strangulation, the police noted redness on her chest, suggestive of physical altercation. Officers at the scene also reported Lucic's intoxication and evidence of disturbance within his apartment.

The Fallout

In the wake of these allegations, the Bruins announced Lucic would be stepping back from his duties indefinitely. Additionally, Lucic has since enrolled in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program. This program is designed to assist players dealing with personal issues, including substance abuse and mental health concerns.

Lucic's Current Status

Lucic, instrumental in the Bruins' play strategy, has been on the long-term injured reserve list since October 28. The nature of his injury remains undisclosed. Despite the ongoing court proceedings, Lucic remains free on personal recognizance, a testament to his otherwise unblemished record.