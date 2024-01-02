en English
Mikyla Zandee-Hart Champions the Cause of Women’s Sports in NYC

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Mikyla Zandee-Hart Champions the Cause of Women's Sports in NYC

In a significant move for women’s sports in New York City, Mikyla Zandee-Hart, the decorated Canadian ice hockey player, has underscored the cruciality of cultivating a zealous fan base. Zandee-Hart, the recipient of an Olympic gold medal and a world championship in 2022, along with a silver medal at the 2023 world championship, believes that forging alliances with other thriving women’s sports franchises could be a major boon. The player has shown her dedication to the sport and the region by entering a three-year agreement with a New York team under the management of Pascal Daoust, as one of the first three free-agent signings.

A Dynamic Entry to the New York Sports Scene

The five-foot-eight, 150-pound defender is one among the 30 Canadians who are part of the three teams of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) in the United States. Zandee-Hart, along with alternate captains Alex Carpenter and Ella Shelton, was unveiled in a high-profile ceremony at Rockefeller Plaza. The iconic Christmas tree served as a stunning backdrop, marking a festive and glamorous entry into New York’s sports scene.

A New Era for Women’s Hockey

The PWHL, with three teams each in Canada and the US, is ushering in a new era for female hockey players. The league is committed to providing professional support and opportunities, reflected in the impressive ticket sales and fan response thus far. The inaugural game of the PWHL saw New York triumph over Toronto 4-0, with tennis legend and investor in the league, Billie Jean King, dropping the ceremonial first puck.

Role Models in the Making

Zandee-Hart, as the first captain of New York’s PWHL team, is at the forefront of the effort to establish a fan base in a sports market brimming with competition. The player, who feels ready for her leadership role, emphasizes the importance of authenticity. She is part of a larger narrative of ambitious female athletes who are not just breaking barriers but also serving as role models for the next generation.

Canada Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

