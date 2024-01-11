en English
Sports

Mikey Musumeci Challenges Sneako to MMA Fight Over Derogatory Comments

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
Jiu-Jitsu world champion Mikey Musumeci has thrown down the gauntlet to internet personality Sneako, challenging him to a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight. This comes in the wake of Sneako’s disparaging remarks about Musumeci and the sport of Jiu-Jitsu. The move marks a stand against bullying and an affirmation of the respect and discipline integral to martial arts.

From Mockery to Challenge

Sneako, a controversial figure known for his contentious opinions, had previously drawn attention to himself by making derogatory comments about Musumeci and Jiu-Jitsu. The streamer, who was once banned from YouTube, had ridiculed the martial art, describing it as a sport for ‘autistic people’. He also made personal jabs at Musumeci’s appearance, likening him to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In response to these jibes, Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and five-time champion of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), issued a challenge to Sneako. He proposed an MMA fight to ‘shut his mouth and take the bully’s lunch money’, thereby turning the tables on the internet personality.

Addressing the Issue of Bullying

In a video posted on Instagram, Musumeci took a stand against bullying. He expressed his disdain for individuals who resort to belittling others in order to feel relevant or superior. He also criticized Sneako’s behavior, stating that such actions are not in line with the spirit of martial arts, which emphasizes respect and discipline.

Sneako’s Response

Following Musumeci’s challenge, Sneako admitted that he would lose in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA against the champion. He acknowledged Musumeci’s superior skills in the field. However, he rejected the notion that he is a bully, claiming that his comments were intended as jokes rather than malicious insults.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

