Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management

In the unforgiving landscape of modern football, set pieces have emerged as crucial game-changers, a fact recognized by Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta. Arteta recently underscored the importance of exploiting different avenues for scoring, especially against teams that adopt a low-block defensive strategy. This philosophy was evident in Arsenal's recent game where their training on various aspects came into play, despite less focus on set pieces in the past week.

Sharing the Load

Arteta highlighted the significance of the spread of goals across different players, rather than relying on a single high-scoring individual. The absence of a player scoring 30-40 goals per season necessitates the need for shared responsibility. This strategy was seen in action against Crystal Palace, where the team's ability to create chaos opened up scoring opportunities.

Defenders as Goal Contributors

Arteta also shed light on the potential for defenders to contribute to the team's goal tally. Trossard, in particular, was lauded for his composure and execution, which culminated in the third goal of the match. This potential contribution from defenders underscores the importance of a multi-dimensional approach to scoring.

Team Health and Player Management

With regard to player health, Arteta adopted a cautious approach with Declan Rice and a player named Gabi, who experienced discomfort during the game. This precautionary measure was taken to prevent exacerbating any potential injuries. Similarly, Martinelli's recent spate of goals was viewed as a confidence booster, especially after his fitness concerns in the past.

The team plans to utilize the upcoming break to rest and manage players, particularly those who have seen extensive playtime. This period will also be leveraged for intensive training and game preparation, ensuring the squad is ready for the challenges to come.